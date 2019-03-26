The Luther College baseball team scored four runs in the fifth inning to spoil UW-La Crosse's home opener at Copeland Park on Tuesday.
The Norse (7-9) defeated the Eagles 9-7 in front of 115 people despite UW-L (2-6) outhitting Luther 13-11.
Norse senior Trent Athmann hit a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth inning off Eagles pitcher Garrett McGraw.
McGraw took the loss for UW-L, as he went 1⅓ innings and allowed three runs on two walks and Athmann's hit.
UW-L had four extra-base hits in the game. Third baseman Brennan Schmitt led off the sixth inning with a home run. Two batters later, second baseman Cal Tully hit a solo homer over the right-field fence.
Nate Heili and Carson Youngquist each hit his first double of the season.
Zach Carney, Mitch Sutton and Jack Dwyer each had a two-hit game for the Eagles. Sutton had a two-run single in the eighth inning that cut UW-L's deficit to 9-7, but that's the closest the Eagles got.
Westby High School graduate Alex Robson was hit by a pitch with one out in the Eagles' ninth inning, but Luther closer Joey Cardamon escaped with a fly out and a strikeout.
