Opposing pitchers across the WIAC are seeing a familiar, imposing figure in the batters box in the first inning UW-La Crosse’s baseball team comes to bat.
Nate Heili commands the plate, stands all of 6-foot-5, and has been a tough out for the majority of his tenure with the Eagles. That’s continuing as he’s one of a handful of UW-L players swinging a hot bat as La Crosse has caught fire in the middle stretch of its season, but Heili’s role as table-setter at or near the top of the lineup is putting quick pressure on the opposition.
The Eagles (15-9, 11-3 WIAC) have won eight of their last nine games, including five of six games between Sunday and Tuesday of this week. That run has been the highlight of a 13-3 mark since a March 26 loss to Luther. UW-L’s hot streak faces a tough test Thursday in a doubleheader at No. 1 Concordia-Chicago (21-1), slated to begin at noon.
“Concordia-Chicago’s a really good program,” Heili said. “But I think just because they have that No. 1 title right now, it’s got a lot of the guys pretty amped up. We’ll use that as energy, not as nervousness.
“It’s just about being focused, and bringing out best game. It’s going to be exciting. I think we’re going to prove some people wrong.”
UW-L has played Concordia-Chicago often in recent years, including multiple times in the postseason. But Eagles coach Chris Schwarz said he’s confident the Eagles will be up for the challenge.
“It’ll prove what I think these guys already know,” Schwarz said. “That it doesn’t matter who the opponent is, we can beat anybody in the country.”
Heili has posted multiple hits and at least one RBI in seven of the team’s last eight games. He leads the team in hits (36) and steals (10), is tied for the lead with 23 runs scored and 25 RBI. His speed keeps pitchers and catchers on their toes, as he’s always a threat for a steal.
He’s one of two position players to start each game for Schwarz this season, and it’s Heili’s steadiness that gives Schwarz the confidence to slot him in at shortstop each game.
“He’s an awesome kid,” Schwarz said. “There hasn’t been a moment this year I questioned his defense. He just locks down short for us. He’s got speed ... he can hit a chopper and get a hit out of it, and then his next at-bat, he’ll drive a ball in the gap.
“His quiet, consistent leadership is always there.”
While the offense has heated up, the depth and skill of the Eagles’ pitching staff shined this week. All six games had a different starter, and Schwarz only had to turn to top reliever Caleb Willems once in that stretch. UW-L has the second-best team ERA in the WIAC at 3.78 and leads the conference in strikeouts (207).
“We’ve been picking up the ball and playing really good defense, better than we have in the last couple years even. Pitching extremely well, with the offense clicking, they’re going to show up tomorrow,” Schwarz said.
Heili, a three-time All-WIAC first team selection, said this week has been a bit challenging with all of the games packed together along with shoveling snow off the field at Copeland Park last Saturday — a task in which the UW-L football team worked together to complete.
But the big doubleheader against Concordia-Chicago and then a break this weekend allows the team to get their minds right before the stretch run of the season with 14 games remaining.
“It’s definitely huge (to get that break). Just having some time to spend with family, relax, and reflect a little bit on what I can do to improve my game, and also what we can do as a team to improve,” Heili said. “Hopefully, we’ll peaking with our best baseball at the end.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.