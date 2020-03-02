College baseball: UW-La Crosse drops season opener

MINNEAPOLIS — The UW-La Crosse baseball team lost its season opener to the College of St. Scholastica (Minn.) 7-0 on Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium before the two teams tied 6-6 in Game 2 of their doubleheader.

The Eagles managed just two hits and left seven on base in Game 1, while the Comets scored three runs in the first inning — thanks to a UW-L error — and three more in the second.

Zach Pronschinske, who was charged with the loss, struck out 10 in five innings pitched but gave up seven hits and six runs, four of which were earned.

In Game 2, the Eagles plated five runs in the top of the first, but St. Scholastica responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Parker Plume drove in Zach Carney in the top of the second to extend UW-L's lead to 6-2, but the Comets scored three in the third and one in the fourth to knot the game at 6.

Carson Youngquist was 2-for-3 with two RBI to lead the Eagles. Cal McClellan was also 2-for-3 and drove in one.

