WHITEWATER, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team’s pitching staff had been lights out throughout the WIAC tournament, but Saturday night’s championship game proved to be just one too many for the Eagles’ arms to handle.
No. 14 Whitewater jumped ahead in the first inning and never let La Crosse muster a big enough rally to get back in the game en route to a 11-1 win.
The WIAC doesn’t have an automatic bid for its conference tournament winner, but with Whitewater (34-10) being the regular-season and tournament champion, they’re all but assured a spot in the NCAA Division III tournament field. UW-L (28-15) has a chance for an at-large bid, and will learn its postseason fate at 11 a.m. Monday during the NCAA selection show.
Sophomore Owen Olson made his second start of the season, and the Warhawks got after him quickly with five singles and an error that allowed four runs to score in the first inning. Whitewater scored two more runs off Olson, including another off an error, in the third inning before senior Caleb Willems entered the game. Willems kept Whitewater’s offense for a while, but the Eagles’ offense never found a groove against Warhawks starter Jim Perkins.
Alex Robson’s double in the fourth inning plated La Crosse’s lone run. The Eagles had two men on with no outs in the seventh, then had the bases loaded with two outs, but failed to score.
UW-L toppled Whitewater 10-2 to force the decisive game, riding a strong pitching performance of James Witt and five-run outbursts in the third and ninth innings.
Witt (3-0) pitched a complete game and worked around 11 hits, only two of which went for extra bases. Outside of allowing two runs in the third inning, he kept Whitewater off balance and stranded 10 runners on base.
The Eagles clung to a 5-2 lead in the ninth inning, and then got the bases loaded. Tommy Nelsen drew a walk to score a run, and then Jake McClellan doubled to right center to clear the bases and put the game away.
Getting into the final games against Whitewater required La Crosse to dispatch of Platteville for the second time of the tournament, which it did in a 5-3 win.
The Eagles scored twice in the first to give starter Connor Cook some cushion, then widen the game when Zach Carney belted a three-run homer to left. Platteville answered with a two-run homer in the fifth, but Cook shut things down from there. Olson pitched the ninth and earned a save.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.