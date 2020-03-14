College baseball: UW-La Crosse falls to No. 20 Webster

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team lost to No. 20 Webster University (Mo.) 11-6 on Saturday at the RussMatt Central Florida despite scoring four runs in the top of the first.

The Eagles (1-4-1) plated the game's first run on a Brennan Schmitt single to center field before Cal McLellan drove in another and Parker Plume followed with a 2-RBI single.

But the Gorloks (7-5) slowly chipped away at UW-L's lead.

Webster scored one in the first, one in the third, two in the fifth and then three in the sixth to grab a 7-5 lead.

The Eagles responded with one run in the top of the seventh, but the Gorloks answered with two in the bottom of the inning to extend their lead to 9-6.

Ben Byom was charged with the loss. He gave up three runs on three hits in 1 inning pitched.

