College baseball: UW-La Crosse opens WIAC Tournament at home

Plenty of positive things have been happening for the UW-La Crosse baseball team, and it's a good time for that to be happening.

The Eagles have won 13 of their past 14 games, coach Chris Schwarz recently won his 400th game, and the WIAC Tournament is about to begin.

Adding to that, La Crosse gets top open with a first-round game against Platteville at Copeland Park on Wednesday afternoon. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., and the winner advances to a double-elimination quarterfinal round Friday.

The Eagles (29-11) late-season burst gave them a 19-9 conference record, and that was good for third place behind co-champions Whitewater and Stevens Point (24-4).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Third-seeded La Crosse won seven of eight games against the Pioneers (15-25, 8-20) and ended three of them early with the 10-run rule. Sixth-seeded Platteville has lost 13 of its past 14 and four straight entering the tournament.

The Eagles have been led by senior infielder Brennan Schmitt, who has been held hitless just five times all season while batting .419 with six home runs and 48 RBI. He has doubled 13 times, tripled three times and been hit by a pitch seven times in the past 11 games.