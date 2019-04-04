The aces of the UW-La Crosse baseball staff showed they had earned that status on Thursday with a pair of dominant outings in a 6-1, 6-0 doubleheader sweep of St. Thomas (Minn.) at Copeland Park.
In the opener, senior Mason McMahon had a no-hitter going into the seventh inning, and despite losing it and the shutout in that frame, he got out of a jam and kept his team comfortably ahead. Senior Caleb Willems shut the door over the final two innings. Nate Heili doubled and had two RBI, and Jack Dwyer added two RBI as well to pace the offense.
Connor Cook continued the pitching staff's control of the Tommies in the second game. He didn't allow a runner to reach second base, and pitched into the eighth inning. Willems relieved him and got the final two outs of the eighth and posted a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his first save.
Mitch Sutton tripled in a run in the sixth to give Cook a lead, and then the Eagles (7-7) posted a five-run eighth inning to put the game away.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.