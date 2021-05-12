College baseball: UW-La Crosse splits doubleheader with UW-Oshkosh; Schwarz earns 400th career win

The UW-La Crosse baseball team split Wednesday’s doubleheader with UW-Oshkosh at Copeland Park, and Eagles coach Chris Schwarz earned his 400th career win in the process.

UW-L (27-11, 17-9 WIAC), which has won 11 of its past 12 games, lost the first game 8-7 but won the second 5-4 in walk-off fashion.

The Eagles trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 2, but Shane Coker drove in a run with a single to left field and Jack Olver doubled to left center to tie the game. Olver then provided the heroics in the ninth with a single through the right side.

Olver finished 4 for 5 with two RBI, while Coker, Connor Roesler and Brennan Scmitt each drove in a run.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Zach Pronschinske earned the win; he allowed one run on two hits and struck out three in three innings.

UW-L nearly made a similar comeback in Game 1 after trailing 8-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth.

With one out, Roesler hit a solo home run to left field, and Jonathan Wizner followed with a single. After Zach Carney lined out to left field, Schmitt and Mac Born hit back-to-back doubles to bring the Eagles within 8-7. But Coker flew out to left to end the game.