MAUSTON, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team ran its winning streak to three games on Wednesday by sweeping a WIAC doubleheader from UW-Stout at the Woodside Sports Complex.
The Eagles beat the Blue Devils 6-0 in the first game and 16-7 in the second.
La Crosse improved to 18-10 overall and 13-3 in the conference, where it sits in second place behind Whitewater (23-6, 15-1).
La Crosse hosts the Warhawks in doubleheaders that begin at noon Saturday and Sunday after playing a nonconference doubleheader at Saint Mary’s (Minn.) on Thursday.
Arcadia High School graduate Zach Pronschinske continued his strong season by pitching seven shutout innings in the first game. Pronschinske (3-1) struck out a career-high 12 batters while walking two and allowing four hits.
First baseman Brady Stolzman was 3-for-4 with four RBI to help Pronschinske get all the offense he needed. Stolzman singled home runs in the sixth and eighth innings before hitting his third double of the season to bring home two runs in the ninth.
Jake McClellan and Alex Robson each drove in a run, and Brennan Schmitt was 2-for-4 with a stolen base for the Eagles.
Stolzman, who is batting .400, went 3-for-6 in the second game with two more RBI. Shane Coker was 2-for-5 with three RBI, and McClellan hit his first home run of the season — a three-run shot during a six-run third inning.
Cal Tully and Connor Roesler also had two RBI for La Crosse.
