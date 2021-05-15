College baseball: UW-La Crosse sweeps doubleheader at UW-Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — The UW-La Crosse baseball team swept its doubleheader at UW-Oshkosh on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.

The Eagles (29-11, 19-9 WIAC) won the first game 9-6 and the second 6-2.

UW-L trailed 5-4 after six innings in Game 1 but scored three in the seventh in two in the eighth.

Brennan Schmitt was 5 for 5 with four runs and two RBI, while Mac Born drove in three runs and Ethan Gerstner two.

Alex Mach, who pitched in relief of Zach Pronschinske, earned the win; he allowed one run on two hits and struck out four in 3⅓ innings.

The Eagles broke a 1-1 tie in Game 2 with a run in the third. They added two in the fourth and two in the eighth.

Jack Olver hit a home run and drove in two runs, while Schmitt also had two RBI. Born and Spencer Hans had three hits apiece.

Charlie Dardis, who allowed two runs — one earned — on seven hits in 5⅓ innings, earned the win.

