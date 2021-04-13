College baseball: UW-La Crosse sweeps UW-Platteville, runs win streak to six

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team ran its winning streak to six games on Tuesday by sweeping UW-Platteville at Kendall Murray Field.

The Eagles took advantage of their pitchers throwing a two-hitter to win the first game 11-1 and followed it up with plenty more offense — despite changing its entire lineup — in a 10-6 victory.

Right fielder Andrew Rajkovich went 3 for 4 with a double, and Brennan Schmitt was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI to spark the run support for Jack Perinovic, Will Monroe, Chris Seveska and Jack Durst in the first game. Perinovic pitched six innings and allowed one hit while walking one and striking out nine. Will Monroe also allowed a hit while pitching the seventh before Seveska and Durst combined to strike out three during two hitless innings.

La Crosse (12-4, 5-3) scored three runs in the top of the second and three more in the top of the fourth. Rajkovich and second baseman Spencer Hans each had an RBI single in the second, and Zach Carney singled home a run in the fourth. Jordan Williams brought another run home in the fourth when he was hit by a pitch, and Shane Coker took a walk that plated another run.

Williams drove in his second run with a groundout in the eighth.