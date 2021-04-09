College baseball: UW-La Crosse sweeps UW-Platteville

The UW-La Crosse baseball team pulled out a sweep over UW-Platteville at Copeland Park on Friday.

The Eagles (10-4, 4-3 WIAC) used 33 hits to pummel the Pioneers twice by scores of 14-3 and 14-4.

Designated hitter Mac Born and first baseman Shane Coker each had five hits for La Crosse, which had just one spot in its lineup go hitless each game. Shortstop Connor Roesler, second baseman Jonathan Wizner and right fielder Parker Plume added four hits.

Born hit his first two home runs of the season and smacked one in each game on his way to nine RBI. Born also doubled in the second game and had four RBI after driving in five during the opener.

Schmitt drove in five runs and Plume four for the Eagles, who scored 12 runs in the final three innings of the first game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0