College baseball: Winona State's Kyle Poock announces retirement after 20 seasons

Ever since Kyle Poock first came to Winona State University as a baseball player in 1979, the school has held a special place in his heart that he has been unable to shake.

He left the campus twice, but came back both times to help out with the baseball program that meant so much to him.

This time though, Poock is done for good, announcing that he will retire this spring following the end of his 20th season as the Warriors’ head coach.

While he still loves the sport, Poock says he has realized it’s time to take a step back from the workload being a head coach entails.

“The practice time, the game time, I still really love that. But there’s so much other stuff now that goes on,” Poock said. “It’s time to move on and make things a lot simpler.”

In the spring of 1984, Poock started his collegiate coaching career by working with the Warriors’ JV team for one season while he finished up his degree after his playing days were over.

After graduation, Poock went back to his home state of Wisconsin to be a high school teacher, but after five years of teaching and coaching high school baseball, his teaching position was eliminated and Poock felt drawn back to WSU’s campus.

While pursuing his Master's degree, Poock served as an assistant coach with the Warriors under his former coach and program legend Gary Grob in the 1990 season, coaching the team during his younger brother’s senior year.

It was that one-year stint that he realized his true passion.

“That’s when I figured I really wanted to get into college coaching,” Poock said.

When he returned to Wisconsin to teach again, Poock served as an assistant coach at UU-Stevens Point for four years rather than rejoin the high school ranks.

He had an opportunity to once again come back to Winona for the 1996 season and this time, he never looked back as he served as an assistant coach for seven years before taking over the program prior to the 2003 season after Grob’s retirement.

While Poock knew plenty about the sport, and was always there to give Grob some advice, he also knew there was plenty he needed to learn still.

“All of a sudden it’s my turn, and now I have to make the final decision. It took a little time of getting used to it,” Poock said.

The Warriors started the Poock era with a win, a 22-9 victory over West Liberty State on March 9, 2003, and his career was off to the races from there.

Over the past 20 seasons, Poock has continued the success that his predecessor began fostering in the 1960’s.

Poock has a 478-418-2 record heading into Saturday’s road doubleheader against University of Mary, with the second most wins, seasons coached and games coached in program history.

“We are sad to see Kyle leave Warrior baseball but wish him all the best in retirement,” Winona State athletic director Erich Schoh said in a statement. “He has had several decades of influence and impact on Warrior Baseball, and for that, we are grateful.”

Poock has coached five All-Americans, three players who signed pro contracts and he also was at the helm for a pair of no hitters.

The best season of Poock’s tenure came in 2011 when the Warriors were the runner-up in the Division 2 World Series with a 42-18 record that is the most wins and highest winning percentage for a single season in WSU history.

While the 2011 season was a highlight for Poock personally, he also fondly remembers a pair of tournaments in 2014 and 2015 when the Warriors traveled to Houston to play in Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros.

With the stadium’s large scoreboard on, a booming PA announcer narrating the events and even pregame warm-ups it was just like the team was in the big leagues. The stadium staff even made sure they had the minor details right for the college teams.

“The clubhouse guys would come out and put all the buckets of bubble gum out on the bench for us like the major leaguers have,” Poock said.

The thing Poock will miss the most, though, is the relationships with his players. He takes pride in making his guys better players and making sure they get through school with a degree and he keeps in touch with many of his former pupils, whether it’s through fishing trips, alumni reunion days or through a network of former Warriors that are now coaches in the high school and collegiate ranks.

Poock has always been a familiar face at the high school games of teams throughout the region as he scouts the area for his next crop of players, and that will not stop with his retirement. While he will not be at as many games as he is currently, he will pop in from time to time to take in a game or two.

“I’ll now plan whether I go to a game around what I’m doing, not planning what I want to do around what games I’m watching,” Poock said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.