MEN'S BASKETBALL

College basketball: Anderson's 19 lead UW-La Crosse men to sixth win

The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team became the first to beat Ripon this season and did so by the score of 86-57 at Mitchell Hall on Tuesday.

The Eagles (6-0) ran their season-opening winning streak to six games for a second season in a row and beat the Red Hawks (3-1) for the 13th time in their 16-game all-time series.

Black River Falls High School graduate Ethan Anderson scored 19 points to lead UW-L, which never trailed after scoring the first seven points.

The Eagles had a 12-point lead cut to 23-19 with 5 minutes, 36 seconds left before scoring the next 16 points for a 39-19 halftime lead.

Anderson made two 3-pointers and Craig Steele two layups during the closing run.

Steele finished with 18 points, and Anderson went 7-for-13 from the floor while making all three of his attempts from the 3-point line. Steele shot 7-for-12 and made two 3-pointers.

Austin Westra and Will Fuhrman scored 10 points apiece. Mack Siebert had a team-high nine rebounds to go with seven points, and Westra added eight rebounds.

The Eagles begin the WIAC season by playing at UW-Whitewater on Nov. 30.

