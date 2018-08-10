Caledonia High School graduate Owen King will be a freshman for the South Dakota State University men's basketball team this season, and he already earned a starting spot for a preseason game played Thursday in Montreal.
King scored five points and pulled down six rebounds for the Jackrabbits in a 76-69 victory over McGill, the first game in a four-game tour of Canada. King was 1-for-3 from the floor, made one 3-pointer and both attempts from the free-throw line and blocked one shot while playing 27 minutes.
The Jackrabbits will conclude the tour with games Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Ottawa.
King scored 2,437 points during his Caledonia career and helped the Warriors qualify for the MSHSL Class AA state tournament four times. Caledonia was runner-up twice and placed third once in those appearances.
King averaged 18 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals per game his senior season, which concluded with a 28-4 record and runner-up finish to Minnehaha Academy.
