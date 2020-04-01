College basketball: Caledonia's Owen King transfers to Winona State

Former Caledonia High School All-State performer Owen King has decided to shift his basketball and academic path from South Dakota State to Winona State University.

King, a former Tribune boys basketball player of the year, announced Wednesday night that he will join the Division II Warriors after two seasons with the Division I Jackrabbits.

King scored 2,437 points during his Caledonia career and helped it qualify for four MSHSL state tournaments with two runner-up finishes. He was recruited by SDSU coach T.J. Otzelberger, who has since left the school to coach UNLV.

King played 16.7 minutes per game as a freshman and posted averages of 4.1 points and 2.3 assists while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from the free-throw line. He averaged 1.1 ppg while playing 6.7 minutes per game as a sophomore for coach Eric Henderson.

Owen's brother, Noah, also committed to SDSU while playing at Caledonia but has since opened up his recruiting and has yet to make his decision known.

