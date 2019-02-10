The Wisconsin Lutheran men's basketball team doesn't have a winning record this season, but it has won two games in a row and four of its last six with the help of Onalaska Luther graduate Collin Kennedy.
Kennedy, a 6-foot-4 forward, has started all 22 games for the Warriors, who are 10-12 overall and 8-9 in the NACC and responded by averaging a team-high 22.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
Kennedy, a senior, has averaged 26.2 points per game on 49.5-percent shooting over the last six games and scored a season-high 40 points in a 100-90 victory over Lakeland. He set up that performance with a 35-point effort in a 94-65 win over Dominican four days before.
He has been held to less than 10 points three times all season and has scored 30 or more on four occasions.
The four-year starter has scored 2,046 points and is 18 behind all-time scoring leader Kon Knueppel's 2,064 during 107 games from 1994-1998. His career total of 821 rebounds leaves him 12 short of Knueppel's record of 833.
Wisconsin Lutheran has three games remaining until the beginning of the NACC Tournament and hosts Benedictine on Tuesday.
