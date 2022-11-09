 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VITERBO MEN 67, EDGEWOOD 64

College basketball: Dakota Mannel 3 gives Viterbo men a win over Edgewood

Dakota Mannel made a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left to put the Viterbo University men's basketball team ahead for good in a 67-64 nonconference victory over Edgewood at Beggs Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Mannel, an Onalaska High School graduate, scored a team-high 21 points as the V-Hawks improved to 2-0.

The 3-pointer was Mannel's only attempt from beyond the arc, and it answered two Jake Schroeckenthaler free throws that gave Edgewood a 63-61 lead with 55 seconds remaining.

Mannel made 5 of 10 field goals, 10 of 12 free throws and had a team-high four assists. Jack Monis added 12 points and five rebounds and Robert Cunitz eight points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Schroeckenthaler led all players with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

