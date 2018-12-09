UW-La Crosse men’s basketball senior Tanner Bruchs was waiting for his moment of redemption. It came on Sunday.
Bruchs hit five 3-pointers — including two key ones in the second half — that propelled the Eagles (5-3) to an 86-77 win over Wartburg (5-4) in front of 225 people at Mitchell Hall.
Last year, Bruchs started in 17 games, and was slated to be a starter this season until he tweaked an ankle about three weeks ago at a morning practice.
That took Bruchs out of the starting lineup, and he didn’t even play in Saturday’s win over Buena Vista.
He wasn’t certain he was going to see playing time on Sunday — but he played 16 minutes and 19 seconds en route to a 19-point game.
“It’s tough being sidelined for those games,” Bruchs said. “It was a mental thing. It stays with you. My mind — even after the game (Saturday) — all the guys were telling me to ‘stay there.’ I know if I got my name called, I was going to be ready. For me to get it going really means a lot.”
Bruchs nailed two of his five 3-pointers in the final 7:38 that allowed the Eagles to go on a 21-7 run over a five-minute span.
Even though Ben Meinholz scored 10 points in that run, he credits Bruchs as being the much-needed spark the Eagles needed.
“Tanner Bruchs, that was the difference,” said Meinholz, who scored a game-high 20 points. “For a senior who kind of just came off of an injury to not even get any minutes the night before, for him to come in here and play the game he played … He was really the bright light in our win (tonight).”
Brendon Manning of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, had a 14-point, 15-rebound game for UW-L.
But, the one stat UW-L coach Kent Dernbach was impressed with most was assists, which the Eagles had 19.
“That was a big emphasis for us this week,” Dernbach said. “We want to be hovering around 14, 15 assists. We’re becoming more connected on the offensive end. When we share the basketball, we’re also more connected defensively.”
The game outside of the big run was evenly played. Both teams shot 50 percent, both teams missed six free throws, there were 17 lead changes and the halftime score was 37-36 in the Eagles’ favor.
UW-L finished a weekend where it went 3-0, with the other wins coming against Viterbo and the Buena Vista.
Dernbach wasn’t sure how the team was going to respond this week, as after last Saturday’s loss to Central College, the team bus was in an accident on the way home, but no one was injured.
“With these three games, I couldn’t be more happy and satisfied for the men in that locker room,” Dernbach said. “I didn’t even know we were going to play on Wednesday. We were to the point where we couldn’t practice on Monday. Our bodies were so exhausted on Tuesday that we couldn’t get through 75 percent of practice.
“For us to be able to get that done and respond with two good practices, that takes a lot of guts.”
The Eagles have some time off for finals, and they’ll suit up on Dec. 22 at Carroll University in Waukesha, Wis.
