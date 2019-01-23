Perhaps the cold air was the culprit in both cases, but the WIAC men’s basketball game Wednesday night at Mitchell Hall resembled many car tires in the region this weekend: Flat.
UW-La Crosse coach Kent Dernbach on multiple occasions implored his bench and his players on the floor to show more emotion, to essentially wake up. Things that aren’t in the Eagles’ DNA, like getting beat back down the floor, happened with regularity against visiting River Falls.
Things were a bit better in the second half, and some improved shooting allowed UW-L to hold on to a 66-65 win in front of 240 people at Mitchell Hall and stay in sole possession of second place in the WIAC.
River Falls gave itself two looks at the basket in the closing seconds, but La Crosse contested both and avoided fouling to hold on to the win. It looked as though the Eagles would hold a four-point advantage it salvaged after being up 11 in the second half, but Matt Keller made a long 3-pointer with a minute remaining to get the Falcons within one.
UW-L senior guard Taulvish McCray missed the front end of a bonus free throw with 14 seconds remaining, which gave River Falls the ball last.
“We just had to make sure that, no matter what, they didn’t get an offensive rebound close to the hoop,” said senior Ben Meinholz, who had 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. “Everyone closed out, Terek (Nesheim) and Taulvish did a good job staying down and not getting a foul called.”
La Crosse (13-5, 6-1) had trouble with River Falls’ size, and had its posts fronting the Falcons down low to try to deny the ball. However, late rotations and not enough pressure on the ball allowed lobs to get inside and helped River Falls cut into the second-half deficit.
Senior forward Brendon Manning was tasked with slowing down River Falls’ Austin Heidecker (14 points) and Julian Jackson (11), and said their physicality made it difficult at times.
“That’s their strength, they play through their posts,” Manning said. “Practice all week was about pressure on the ball, trying to give us an extra second to make sure we were in the right position.”
Manning posted his sixth double-double of the season and was the only UW-L player to score in double figures in the first half. His game-high 23 points and 12 rebounds were vital, especially at points when the offense wasn’t getting great looks, and his two free throws with just more than 2 minutes remaining ended up being the tying and go-ahead points.
“Brendon, if he doesn’t play as well as he did tonight, we probably walk out of here with a loss,” Dernbach said. “He’s a senior stepping up. Brendon’s been really, really consistent.”
River Falls (8-10, 1-6) also got 14 points from Keller, while La Crosse senior Tanner Bruchs had 10.
It certainly wasn’t the best performance for La Crosse, which showed some fatigue early on that built up over its last four games — a 3-1 stretch that featured two wins over ranked teams and a close loss at No. 5 Oshkosh.
But players admitted this week of practice wasn’t their best, and it almost cost them.
“Our week of preparation wasn’t as great as other weeks. We had a huge week last week, but we need to bring that focus and intensity every week, no matter who we’re playing,” Meinholz said.
Manning echoed those comments, and said he could tell even in warm-ups that the Eagles weren’t all the way locked in.
“I think we maybe looked past these guys, which is very disrespectful, because they’re a great basketball team,” Manning said. “We have to come in with the same attitude, like we’re playing a Stevens Point or an Oshkosh every night.”
Dernbach said he felt that practices weren’t what they needed to be, and he was concerned of how the team was going to respond to its start to the conference slate.
“We’re still not a great practice team. For us to take steps forward, we have to become a better practice team,” Dernbach said. “We’re getting really good effort out of our second unit, pushing our first unit. We’re not bad in practice, but we’re certainly not yet a team that’s on a mission to take a great step forward in the last four weeks of conference play.”
