College basketball: Former La Crosse Central teammates face each other in Madison

Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis and Terrance Thompson finished their Central High School careers as winners.

But a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal victory over top-seeded Onalaska wasn't enough to get the trio to the Kohl Center in Madison -- where they hoped to bring home a state championships -- because the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Davis brothers and Thompson will all be at the Kohl Center on Tuesday, but they won't be fighting together. Johnny and Jordan Davis will be trying to make a winner out of the University of Wisconsin, while Thompson will do the same for UW-Green Bay.

The Badgers (2-0) and Phoenix (0-1) tip off at 4 p.m., and the venue will be an exciting one for all three freshmen, who played three seasons together at Central after Thompson transferred from Logan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Red Raiders won two MVC championships, qualified for two state tournaments and put together a 68-11 record during their time together.