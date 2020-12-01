College basketball: Former La Crosse Central teammates face each other in Madison

Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis and Terrance Thompson finished their Central High School careers as winners.
But a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal victory over top-seeded Onalaska wasn't enough to get the trio to the Kohl Center in Madison -- where they hoped to bring home a state championships -- because the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Davis brothers and Thompson will all be at the Kohl Center on Tuesday, but they won't be fighting together. Johnny and Jordan Davis will be trying to make a winner out of the University of Wisconsin, while Thompson will do the same for UW-Green Bay.
The Badgers (2-0) and Phoenix (0-1) tip off at 4 p.m., and the venue will be an exciting one for all three freshmen, who played three seasons together at Central after Thompson transferred from Logan.
The Red Raiders won two MVC championships, qualified for two state tournaments and put together a 68-11 record during their time together.
All three have also played this season as true freshmen, with Johnny Davis making the biggest impact so far while averaging more than 19 minutes per game. He averages 8.5 points and 5.0 rebounds to go with three assists, one steal and two blocked shots while playing significant minutes in wins over Eastern Illinois and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Jordan Davis didn't get into the Eastern Illinois game, but he played three minutes in the win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He didn't take a shot in the 92-58 victory.
Thompson played 12 minutes in a 99-69 loss at Minnesota on Wednesday. and contributed three points and three rebounds. He made 1 of 2 attempts from the 3-point line and was 1-for-3 overall. All three of his rebounds were on the defensive end.
