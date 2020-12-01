 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College basketball: Former La Crosse Central teammates face each other in Madison
0 comments
alert top story
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

College basketball: Former La Crosse Central teammates face each other in Madison

{{featured_button_text}}

Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis and Terrance Thompson finished their Central High School careers as winners.

Terrance Thompson mug (GB)

Thompson

But a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal victory over top-seeded Onalaska wasn't enough to get the trio to the Kohl Center in Madison -- where they hoped to bring home a state championships -- because the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Davis brothers and Thompson will all be at the Kohl Center on Tuesday, but they won't be fighting together. Johnny and Jordan Davis will be trying to make a winner out of the University of Wisconsin, while Thompson will do the same for UW-Green Bay.

The Badgers (2-0) and Phoenix (0-1) tip off at 4 p.m., and the venue will be an exciting one for all three freshmen, who played three seasons together at Central after Thompson transferred from Logan.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Red Raiders won two MVC championships, qualified for two state tournaments and put together a 68-11 record during their time together.

Johnny Davis mug (UW)

Johnny Davis

All three have also played this season as true freshmen, with Johnny Davis making the biggest impact so far while averaging more than 19 minutes per game. He averages 8.5 points and 5.0 rebounds to go with three assists, one steal and two blocked shots while playing significant minutes in wins over Eastern Illinois and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Jordan Davis mug

Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis didn't get into the Eastern Illinois game, but he played three minutes in the win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He didn't take a shot in the 92-58 victory.

Thompson played 12 minutes in a 99-69 loss at Minnesota on Wednesday. and contributed three points and three rebounds. He made 1 of 2 attempts from the 3-point line and was 1-for-3 overall. All three of his rebounds were on the defensive end.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Highlights of Badgers beating Michigan State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News