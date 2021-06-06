College basketball: Former Melrose-Mindoro standouts Byom, Herzberg eye bigger roles for South Dakota State women

Mesa Byom and Emily Herzberg will both have chances to grow in their roles this upcoming season.

The two Melrose-Mindoro High School standouts played off the bench for the South Dakota State women’s basketball team as freshmen this past year.

“I think both girls will grow in their roles,” longtime SDSU coach Aaron Johnston said. “That transition from high school to college is a tough one. I think after they each got through a year, and really understand what this level is all about, and have a traditional offseason to work and develop, I expect both of them to really move forward next year.”

Byom played in 24 games for SDSU this season, playing seven minutes a game.

Johnston said that Byom started to figure out the tricks of being a true center at the collegiate level, and he thought the Byom will learn more this summer in camp.

“Mesa was a great addition in that post area for us,” Johnston said. “We just needed someone that was going to be a true (No.) 5.”

In those 24 games for the Jackrabbits, Byom averaged 2.3 points per game, and her season-high in points was nine on Feb. 26 in a home weekend series with Kansas City. Most of those nine points came from the free-throw line.