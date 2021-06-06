College basketball: Former Melrose-Mindoro standouts Byom, Herzberg eye bigger roles for South Dakota State women

Mesa Byom and Emily Herzberg will both have chances to grow in their roles this upcoming season.
The two Melrose-Mindoro High School standouts played off the bench for the South Dakota State women’s basketball team as freshmen this past year.
“I think both girls will grow in their roles,” longtime SDSU coach Aaron Johnston said. “That transition from high school to college is a tough one. I think after they each got through a year, and really understand what this level is all about, and have a traditional offseason to work and develop, I expect both of them to really move forward next year.”
Byom played in 24 games for SDSU this season, playing seven minutes a game.
Johnston said that Byom started to figure out the tricks of being a true center at the collegiate level, and he thought the Byom will learn more this summer in camp.
“Mesa was a great addition in that post area for us,” Johnston said. “We just needed someone that was going to be a true (No.) 5.”
In those 24 games for the Jackrabbits, Byom averaged 2.3 points per game, and her season-high in points was nine on Feb. 26 in a home weekend series with Kansas City. Most of those nine points came from the free-throw line.
Byom’s season-high in rebounds was four, and that happened on two separate occasions during the Summit League schedule.
“Her ability to shoot the ball, her ability to pass, rebound and block shots just added something to our team,” Johnston said. “We didn’t really have that in that position. She found a consistent role with us right away.”
According to the current roster, SDSU has several forwards, and Byom is listed in that position group.
The Jackrabbit forwards group was led by Myah Selland, who led SDSU with 19.2 ppg in 20 games.
The only other center listed on the roster is junior Addison Hirschmann. Hirschmann, a Kingsley-Pierson (Iowa) graduate, played in seven games and scored four total points on the season.
Herzberg, meanwhile, played in nine games. She didn’t score this season, and she had just three rebounds.
As Johnston pointed out, Herzberg has guards around her who will make her better.
“I thought Emily had a really good year as a freshman,” Johnston said. “She has some really good, talented, wing guards around her. We saw toward the end that she was playing as well as any of our backup players. Quite honestly, she was very close to moving into a consistent role for us. We think with a good offseason, she can have a bigger role.”
Johnston complimented Herzberg’s versatile game, as she can score from all three areas of the basketball court.
Of course, both Melrose-Mindoro grads had success with the Mustangs.
Byom and Herzberg were part of teams that earned runner-up spots at the WIAA girls basketball state tournament.
Byom and Herzberg also helped Melrose-Mindoro to four sectional championships and four straight 20-win seasons.
The Jackrabbits had yet another successful season under Johnston, who has been there for more than two decades.
The Jackrabbits played in the NCAA Tournament, despite being knocked out of the Summit League tournament early to Nebraska-Omaha, a school that recruited Herzberg early.
SDSU went 21-4 on the season, with two of those losses coming early in the season to Kansas State and Northern Iowa.
Kansas State has a local tie, as UW-La Crosse grad Brian Ostermann is the associate head women’s basketball coach for the Wildcats, a role he has held since 2014.
Then, SDSU ended the season with the loss to the Mavericks, then Syracuse knocked the Jackrabbits out of the NCAA Tournament.
Photos: Melrose-Mindoro girls basketball at Colfax 12-17-18
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Zach James is the sports editor for the Sioux City Journal. The former Tribune sportswriter can be reached on Twitter @ZacharyWjames and at zjames@siouxcityjournal.com.