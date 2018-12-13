MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota women's basketball team is 10-0 after beating Coppin State 84-52 on Wednesday, and G-E-T graduate Annalese Lamke has been a contributor every step of the way.
Lamke, a 6-foot-3 senior center whose career scoring record for the Red Hawks was broken by Lexi Wagner on Tuesday, has started all 10 games for the Gophers.
She averages 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 62.1 percent from the floor (36-for-58). Lamke also shoot 77.1 percent from the free-throw line (27-for-35) and has nine steals to go with six blocked shots.
Lamke played her biggest role — prior to this season — as a freshman. She watched her minutes decline as a sophomore and junior before making an impression on new coach Lindsay Whalen.
Lamke opened the season with a 21-point game in a victory over New Hampshire and had her biggest rebounding performance with 13 in a win over Syracuse. She played a season-low 11 minutes against Coppin State, but she scored eight points on 3-for-5 shooting from the floor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.