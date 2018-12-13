Try 1 month for 99¢

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota women's basketball team is 10-0 after beating Coppin State 84-52 on Wednesday, and G-E-T graduate Annalese Lamke has been a contributor every step of the way.

Lamke, a 6-foot-3 senior center whose career scoring record for the Red Hawks was broken by Lexi Wagner on Tuesday, has started all 10 games for the Gophers.

She averages 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 62.1 percent from the floor (36-for-58). Lamke also shoot 77.1 percent from the free-throw line (27-for-35) and has nine steals to go with six blocked shots.

Lamke played her biggest role — prior to this season — as a freshman. She watched her minutes decline as a sophomore and junior before making an impression on new coach Lindsay Whalen.

Lamke opened the season with a 21-point game in a victory over New Hampshire and had her biggest rebounding performance with 13 in a win over Syracuse. She played a season-low 11 minutes against Coppin State, but she scored eight points on 3-for-5 shooting from the floor.

