Winona State Hall of Famer Zach Malvik is moving on from his alma mater.

After a nine-year career coaching the Warriors men’s basketball team that followed one of the most decorated playing careers in school history, Malvik — a Holmen High School graduate — took an assistant coaching position at Division I University of Wisconsin-Green Bay last week, joining a coaching staff that was revamped this offseason.

“I think it’s a good change for me, for my family. The timing was right to do it and really excited about this situation I’m in now,” Malvik said.

In early March, Sundance Wicks was named the new head coach at UW-GB, and shortly after he reached out to longtime acquaintance Malvik. The pair played against each other while Wicks was at NSIC foe Northern State, then coached against each other as well when each was an assistant at their respective alma mater.

Throughout that time, the pair began to bond and keep in touch, and when Wicks was building out his staff, Malvik felt he would end up being a good fit.

“When he got the job, we had a couple discussions about it and it was an opportunity I felt was too good to pass up,” Malvik said. “A part of it was belief in him and what he’s going to do as leader of the program and excited for a new opportunity.”

On the court, Malvik was an All-American point guard who helped lead the Warriors to the program’s first national title in 2006 and brought the school back to the finals the next season. By the time his career concluded, he was second in school history in points and first in assists.

After a few years of playing professional basketball in Australia, Malvik returned to Winona as an assistant coach at Saint Mary’s University for the 2013-14 season but made his way back to WSU prior to the 2014-15 season.

One year later, current Warriors head coach Todd Eisner came into the program, and he was more than happy to keep Malvik on as an assistant thanks to a shared history that dated back more than a decade.

In the late 1990s, when Eisner was the head coach at Viterbo, Malvik’s dad was the school’s sporting goods rep. Just before Malvik began a stellar career at Holmen High School, his dad asked Eisner if the already-promising rising freshman could work out with the V-Hawks in the offseason and the coach obliged.

Although the two went their separate ways over the ensuing years, when they reunited it helped spark what both describe as a strong working relationship.

“There was at least a comfort level of when I accepted the job of keeping Zach on staff, knowing who he was,” Eisner said. “It just ended up being a good match for me personally and obviously for our basketball program for me to have him stay as an assistant.”

In the following eight years, as the pair grew more comfortable and Malvik grew more experienced, his role within the program grew and prior to the 2019-20 season, he earned the title of associate head coach.

Over the past few years, he has been in charge of coordinating the Warriors’ offense and running the lead on the program’s recruiting efforts. As such, Eisner admits it will be a loss for the Warriors’ program, though he is happy for his longtime coworker.

“The reason he was given this opportunity at the Division I level is he has been a grinder and a worker and he has a great passion for the game of basketball,” Eisner said. “I gave him more and more responsibility each year. He was someone who handled a very full plate each and every day.”

For Malvik, the new job will require some adjusting in various capacities, including the increased importance of name, image and likeness financial compensation that has taken the higher levels of college sports by storm the past few years.

On WSU’s end, Eisner and his staff will need to figure out the best path forward without a key pillar of the program for nearly a decade.

While the Eisner-Malvik pairing saw success, with a record above .500 in six of their eight years, the Warriors’ coach says that this may be the time to try something new in an effort to gain a new spark to attempt to rise back to the level the program was at in Malvik’s playing days.

“We’ll be able to bring in somebody with new ideas, maybe we make some changes into the way we do things, either administratively or on the court or in the recruiting process,” Eisner said.