Holmen High School graduate Brooklyn Paulson is making a pretty smooth transition to college basketball.
Paulson, a freshman, has started all five games this season after joining the Saint Mary's University program and is leading the team in minutes played and scoring as it prepares to open the MIAC portion of its schedule.
Paulson is averaging 13.6 points and has made 14 of 33 attempts from the 3-point line (42.4 percent) to help the Cardinals begin the season with a 3-2 record. Saint Mary's plays at Carleton (3-3) on Saturday afternoon.
Paulson is averaging 27 minutes per game and has 12 rebounds and 10 assists to go with one block and one steal. She is shooting 44.4 percent from the floor (24-for-54) and has made all six of her attempts from the free-throw line.
Paulson scored a season-high 20 points in a win over St. Scholastica and has twice made four 3-pointers in a game (vs. St. Scholastica and in the season opener vs. Simpson).
Onalaska graduate Hallie Schmeling, a sophomore, has started one game for the Cardinals but ranks third in court time with an average of 21.4 per game. She is averaging 2.6 points per game while going 5-for-15 from the floor, but she leads the team in assists with 18 and averages 2.2 rebounds per game.
