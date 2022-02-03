College basketball: Holmen's Brooklyn Paulson scores 1,000th point for Saint Mary's

WINONA, Minn. -- Holmen High School graduate Brooklyn Paulson needed just six points to reach a milestone for the Saint Mary's University women's basketball team on Wednesday, but she didn't stop there.

Paulson scored a career-high 32 points to reach 1,000 in her career and lead the Cardinals to a 67-64 MIAC victory over Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.) in the Saint Mary's Gym.

The senior guard scored early and often, and the Cardinals (6-13, 5-11) needed all of those points to take down the Gusties. Paulson made all four of her field-goal attempts and all three of her free throws during a 13-point first quarter that allowed her to become the 12th player in team history to reach to milestone.

Her 3-pointer gave Saint Mary's, which won its second game in a row, an 11-6 lead before Paulson was fouled on the next possession. The first free throw was good for her 1,000th point.

Paulson made 8 of 11 3-point attempts and 10 of 19 shots against the Gusties. She also had two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Paulson is averaging 18.2 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 35.8% from the 3-point line (44 of 123).

