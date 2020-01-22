College basketball: Kyah Steiner leads UW-La Crosse women to second straight win

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team had three double-figure scorers during a 64-45 WIAC victory over UW-Stout at Mitchell Hall on Wednesday.

The 21st-ranked Eagles (13-4, 4-2) won their second straight game to follow a two-game losing streak and were led by Aquinas High School graduate Kyah Steiner's 13 points. Steiner made 5 of 9 shots and added seven rebounds.

Delaney Schoenenberger added 11 points and team-high 10 rebounds, and Ava Kramer scored 12 points for La Crosse, which hosts Eau Claire (10-6, 5-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Eagles scored the first five points, then hit the Blue Devils (12-5, 3-3) with a 10-1 run to close out the first quarter with a 15-3 lead. They put Stout in a deeper hole by scoring 10 of the first 12 points in the second quarter for a 25-5 advantage.

Steiner made two of the Eagles' five 3-pointers, and Lexi Higgins added nine points and five boards to deal Stout its second straight loss.

