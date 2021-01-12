College basketball: La Crosse Aquinas grad Lexi Donarski making quick impact

Aquinas High School graduate Lexi Donarski didn't take long to get comfortable within the Iowa State women's basketball program.

Donarski, a 6-foot freshman, has been a starter since the first game of the season, and her impact has grown by the week for the Cyclones (7-4, 3-1 Big 12).

Iowa State has won five of its past six games after, and Donarski was named the conference's freshman of the week a second time after tying her season high with 25 points in a 99-72 win over Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.

She is averaging 13.1 points per game on 45.1-percent shooting, but she is shooting 41.3 percent from the 3-point line after making 7 of 9 attempts against Red Raiders.

Donarski's output has increased over the past eight games. She is averaging 15.3 points, shooting 50 percent from the 3-point line (17-for-34) and 51.2 percent overall (43-for-84) during that span.

Donarski is also averaging 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Cyclones, who started the season ranked among the nation's top 25 teams but didn't receive any votes in the poll this week.

Iowa State continues its season with a home conference game against Oklahoma State on Wednesday. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. and will be carried by Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

