College basketball: La Crosse Aquinas grad Lexi Donarski named Big 12 Defensive Player of Year

Iowa State University sophomore guard Lexi Donarski has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, the conference announced Monday.

Donarski, an Aquinas High School graduate, also earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team.

While limiting players she has guarded to 9.3 points per game on 30% shooting, Donarski has averaged 14.3 points per game this season. She has also made 76 3-pointers, which ranks third in the conference and in the top 20 nationally.

The Cyclones finished the regular season at 25-5 overall and 14-4 in the conference, which earned them the No. 2 seed — behind Baylor — for the upcoming Big 12 Tournament.

Iowa State, which was ranked 10th in The Associated Press poll released Monday, will play the winner of West Virginia and TCU on Friday.

