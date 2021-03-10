College basketball: La Crosse Aquinas grads Lexi Donarski, Courtney Becker earn honors

Aquinas High School graduate Lexi Donarski has been recognized for a strong first year with the Iowa State women's basketball team, as she was named the Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.
The 6-foot guard, who was the Big 12 Freshman of the Week five times this season, is the first Cyclone to earn the award in 23 years.
Donarski, a unanimous selection for the conference's All-Freshman team, averaged 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in the regular season. She led Iowa State with 48 made 3-pointers and shot 41% from beyond the arc.
Courtney Becker, an Aquinas grad who now plays at Drake, was also honored Wednesday by being named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman team. She averaged 3.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while playing 17.7 minutes per game in the regular season.