College basketball: La Crosse Aquinas grads Lexi Donarski, Courtney Becker earn honors

Aquinas High School graduate Lexi Donarski has been recognized for a strong first year with the Iowa State women's basketball team, as she was named the Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot guard, who was the Big 12 Freshman of the Week five times this season, is the first Cyclone to earn the award in 23 years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Donarski, a unanimous selection for the conference's All-Freshman team, averaged 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in the regular season. She led Iowa State with 48 made 3-pointers and shot 41% from beyond the arc.

Courtney Becker, an Aquinas grad who now plays at Drake, was also honored Wednesday by being named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman team. She averaged 3.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while playing 17.7 minutes per game in the regular season.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0