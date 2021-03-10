 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College basketball: La Crosse Aquinas grads Lexi Donarski, Courtney Becker earn honors
0 comments
alert top story

College basketball: La Crosse Aquinas grads Lexi Donarski, Courtney Becker earn honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aquinas High School graduate Lexi Donarski has been recognized for a strong first year with the Iowa State women's basketball team, as she was named the Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot guard, who was the Big 12 Freshman of the Week five times this season, is the first Cyclone to earn the award in 23 years.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Donarski, a unanimous selection for the conference's All-Freshman team, averaged 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in the regular season. She led Iowa State with 48 made 3-pointers and shot 41% from beyond the arc.

Courtney Becker, an Aquinas grad who now plays at Drake, was also honored Wednesday by being named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman team. She averaged 3.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while playing 17.7 minutes per game in the regular season.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers coach Greg Gard touches on talk with Big Ten over rule-enforcement concerns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News