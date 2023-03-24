The Coulee Region appears to have lost its connection to the Iowa State University men's and women's basketball programs.

Aquinas High School graduate Lexi Donarski became the second area player this week to announce a move to the transfer portal Friday after playing three seasons for the Cyclones.

Caledonia graduate Eli King made his announcement earlier this week, and both players are currently fielding communications from other Division I programs as they search for new homes.

Donarski, a 6-foot junior guard, started all 95 games she played after committing to the school prior to her freshman season with the Blugolds. She averaged 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while making 36.4% of her 3-point attempts and 85.8% of her free throws.

She was the defensive player of the year in the Big 12 in 2021-22 and twice named to the all-conference team after being named its freshman of the year in her first season. Donarski has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Her team posted a 22-10 record this season and qualified for the NCAA Tournament before it was eliminated in the first round.

King, a 6-3 freshman guard, played in just nine games and a total of 31 minutes. He scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds. The Cyclones went 19-14 this season and, like the women's team, was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament with a first-round loss.

King had basketball and football scholarship opportunities after leading the Warriors to third place in the MSHSL Class AA state tournament as a senior. He chose the Cyclones over many offers, one being a football scholarship to Notre Dame.

Caledonia coach Brad King — also Eli's dad — said there have been many schools already in contact with the family with interest in making King a part of their programs.

Eli's older brother Noah is also exploring a new basketball opportunity after completing his eligibility at Kirkwood Community College (Iowa). He scored a team-high 16.2 points, led the Eagles (25-7) with 4.3 assists per game and ranked second on the roster with 3.5 rebounds per game over the winter months.

The two-year starter at Kirkwood has been talking to both Division I and Division II programs about his next stop.