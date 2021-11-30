College basketball local update: Lexi Donarski has Iowa State women unbeaten

The Iowa State University women's basketball team is off to a 7-0 start, and Aquinas High School graduate Lexi Donarski has had a big hand in the success.

The guard ranks second on the team in scoring with her average of 16.6 points per game and is shooting 38.3% from the 3-point line after making 23 of 60 attempts. Donarski is also making 76.5% of her free throws (13 of 17) and averaging 3.7rebounds per game. She also ranks second on the team with 15 assists.

Donarski, a sophomore, scored a season-high 23 points while playing a season-high 40 minutes in a 76-71 win over UMass to win the Gulf Coast Showcase on Sunday. The Cyclones play at LSU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Thursday.

THEUSCH, STUTTLEY LEAD MANKATO: The Division II Minnesota-Mankato women's basketball team is 5-0, and Aquinas grad Taylor Theusch and Onalaska grad Tayla Stuttley have played significant roles.

Theusch ranks third on the team with her scoring average of 11.6 points per game and has made 48.3% (14 of 29) of her attempts from the 3-point line. Theusch is shooting 48.9% from the floor (22 of 45) and has six assists and six steals.

Stuttley is averaging 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds.

BECKER MAKES IMPACT AT DRAKE: Aquinas grad Courtney Becker is in her second season at Drake, and the Bulldogs have a 4-2 record with Becker averaging nearly 20 minutes per game.

Becker is averaging 5.0 points and ranks third on the team with her average of 4.8 rebounds per game.She has made 11 of 19 shots (57.9%) and hit 3 of 9 attempts from the 3-point line.

PARCHER SETTLES IN: Central grad Noah Parcher is playing for Des Moines Area Community College this season and averaging 13.2 points per game for a team with a 7-3 record.

Parcher is playing 24 minutes per game and ranks second on the Bears roster in scoring. He is also averaging a team-high 4.3 assists, ranks third with 10 3-pointers made and is shooting 80% (40 of 50) on free throws.

THOMPSON FINDS NEW HOME: Central graduate Terrance Thompson has played in all 10 games this season for Navarro College (Texas) and ranks second on the team with his scoring average of 10.6 points.

Thompson, who play for UW-Green Bay last season, is shooting 51.9% (41 of 79) from the floor and leads the team with his averages of 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots per game.

