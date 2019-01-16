The No. 23 UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team under coach Karen Middleton has had a simple, yet effective, mantra. Defend and rebound.
Games like Wednesday’s WIAC matchup against Stevens Point at Mitchell Hall are exactly why. The Eagles got the shots they wanted, and oftentimes they were open looks, but they simply didn’t fall. But the Eagles defended, and they rebounded, and found a way to hold onto a 55-46 win in front of 200 people.
The La Crosse (15-1, 4-1) win and No. 12 Oshkosh’s loss at Whitewater creates a three-way tie at the top of the conference standings heading into Saturday’s matchup between the Eagles and the Titans, slated for 3 p.m. at Mitchell Hall. UW-L is 7-0 at home this season.
“This why we put such an emphasis on our defense, games like this when you’re not shooting well,” Middleton said. “I was proud of our effort. We really locked into our scouting report, were out on shooters, challenged every shot.”
UW-L held Stevens Point (5-11, 1-4) to 28.8 percent shooting from the field, a paltry 15 of 52, including 3 of 21 from 3. It’s the eighth time this year the Eagles have held an opponent under 30 percent shooting, and the first time in conference play.
However, the Eagles had their own struggles — mighty ones at that — from the field. Despite what Middleton called a good flow offensively, UW-L shot 18 of 70.
“Coach talked about at half that obviously our shots weren’t falling, but we make those shots a lot. We make those shots in practice, we’ve made them in other games, so we couldn’t get down about it,” said freshman Emma Gamoke, an Onalaska High School graduate.
Gamoke led La Crosse with 10 points, but the team had five others with six or more points.
After a 25-percent-shooting first half as a team, freshman Carly Coulthart hit two 3s in the third quarter and assisted on a Caitlin O’Brien jumper that helped kick-start the offense after halftime. Coulthart was one of the few players for either team to shoot well, going 3-for-5 on her five shots, all 3-pointers.
“Other people who usually make those (3s) weren’t getting them tonight, so I knew I had to help, because I can shoot them. I saw it open, I took it, and they happened to fall,” Coulthart said.
Still, it was a defensive effort that helped the Eagles continue one of the best starts to a season in program history.
Stevens Point used physical play and six third-quarter UW-L turnovers to cut into the lead, narrowing the gap to five entering the fourth quarter. UW-L held the Pointers to two points over a key five-minute stretch that the Eagles got the lead back up to 13 and then made their free throws down the stretch to hold on.
Juniors Dani Criag and Delaney Schoenenberger had seven points apiece, as did freshman Kyah Steiner. Sophomore Ava Kramer added six for UW-L.
La Crosse had a chance to bury the Pointers in the second quarter, but they stayed in the game by scoring nine of the last 11 points in the first half. A 3-pointer from Carly Cerrato started the late push at the 3:51 mark, and UW-L settled for a few too many quick shots as their lead hovered around 10. Freshman Whittni Rezin tipped the ball away from a Pointer, dove for the steal and got the ball to Kramer, who sprinted to the other end for a layup with two minutes left in the second quarter, but that was the final points before half.
UW-L led 24-18 despite a rough shooting start — the Eagles went 9 of 36 from the field and 1 of 7 from 3-point range.
