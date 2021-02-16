College basketball notebook: Perseverance pays off for UW-L men's sophomore Craig Steele

As Kent Dernbach left the locker room after the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team’s season-opening win over UW-Eau Claire back on Feb. 3, the fourth-year head coach heard a ball bouncing on the floor of Mitchell Hall.
Dernbach peeked inside and saw Craig Steele getting shots up on a shooting machine. The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard played only two minutes in the Eagles’ 62-43 victory and was determined to earn more time on the court, a mentality he carried into the next day’s practice.
“You just could tell he was on a mission,” Dernbach said, “that he was going to be like, ‘Coach, you need to play me. And you’re going to see how hard I play in this practice, and I’m going to prove and I’m going to earn my way onto the court.
“And that’s what he did.”
Steele provided eight minutes off the bench on Feb. 8 and 11 last Wednesday. Then, against UW-River Falls on Friday, he erupted for a career-high 15 points while making five of his seven 3-point attempts in 14 minutes.
“It was a matter of time that he was going to have one of those breakout games because he didn’t let a lack of playing time or discouragement take away from how hard he was going to after it in practice,” Dernbach said. “... It’s just a credit, again, to him and his work ethic and what that young man’s all about.”
It’s all the more impressive when considering Steele’s journey over the past year and a half.
After the 2018-19 season — Steele’s freshman year — the guard was expected to compete for rotation minutes last season. But during a scrimmage in late October 2019, just weeks before the regular season was set to begin, Steele tore his ACL.
He had surgery a few weeks later, but his recovery was dealt a blow in the spring. The COVID-19 pandemic left Steele to rehab the injury on his own — all while not knowing if this season would even happen.
“But it didn’t matter,” Dernbach said. “He was just going about it that, ‘I’m going to get back. And I’m going to try to do everything in my power to get back as quickly as possible.’”
That demeanor was anything but a surprise to Dernbach, who was impressed with Steele’s work ethic during the recruiting process.
Steele averaged about seven points per game off the bench as a junior at Portage High School before taking a step forward his senior season, in which he scored 19 points per game and was an all-conference honoree.
“Getting to know him and his mom, Amy, you knew that he was all about the right things,” Dernbach said. “He was a really good student, and he was somebody that knew how to fight through a tough day. And that stuff translates into college.”
The injury, Dernbach said, has helped Steele learn how to use screens more effectively, which enhances his 3-point shooting. Steele is 7-of-11 from beyond the arc this season, which accounts for 91% of his scoring.
Dernbach said he hopes Steele continues to improve on his rebounding from the guard position, but his shooting ability and defense makes him a crucial piece for UW-L, which sits atop the WIAC West Division standings with a 3-1 record in this year’s conference-only season.
The Eagles’ lone loss came last Wednesday — a 67-66 loss at UW-River Falls — and they are one of three teams in the conference with only one loss halfway through the shortened season; the others are UW-Platteville (3-1) and UW-Oshkosh (2-1) in the East Division.
UW-L looks to continue to its strong play Wednesday, when it plays at UW-Stout. The Eagles then host the Blue Devils (1-3) on Friday night.
UW-Stout is led by senior guard Armani Tinsley and freshman guard Lovell Williams, who average 15 and 11.8 points per game, respectively.
“They’re a really athletic team that gets up into you defensively and then can really put pressure on your defense because they have so many guys that are capable off the bounce,” Dernbach said. “And then they might have one of the most versatile 5-men in the league with size in (6-foot-7 senior forward) John Ciriacks, who can play inside out.”
Tipoff for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m.
DEFENSE KEY FOR UW-L WOMEN: Karen Middleton believes it all starts with defense.
It was their play on that end of the court, the UW-L women’s basketball head coach said, that fueled the Eagles’ 69-49 win over UW-River Falls last Wednesday — the team’s first victory of the season.
But just two days later, lapses on that end of the court led to a 61-54 loss to the Falcons.
“We struggled defensively, really, working to keep them in front and limit their kick outs and ability to get to the rim,” Middleton said. “I think they ended up hitting nine 3s and got to the free-throw line 24 times, which from a defensive standpoint is definitely something that we’ve got to improve on as we go into this week.”
The Eagles (1-3) will look to bounce back from Friday’s loss on Wednesday, when they host UW-Stout. They then play at the Blue Devils (2-2) on Friday. Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
And as Middleton said, defense will be critical as UW-L embarks on the second half of its season.
UW-Stout has five players who average at least 11 points per game, led by freshman guard Tess Johnson’s 15.5 ppg. The Blue Devils average 76.5 points per game and like to get up and down the court, and Middleton said the Eagles will need to work to control the pace.
If UW-L is able to lock in defensively, Middleton feels that the offense will follow suit — a sentiment backed up by the team’s play last week.
The Eagles shot 44% from the floor and had 42 points in the paint in Wednesday’s win but shot just 35% in Friday’s loss.
“It was interesting how, from a defensive standpoint, it led to good offense and 15 assists (on Wednesday),” Middleton said. “And then on Friday, we weren’t as sharp defensively, and then we ended up with only five assists.
“There’s definitely a correlation between the two.”
Middleton said the focus this week will be on transition defense and limiting rotations in the half court so the team is in a good position to rebound. The goal, then, is that it leads to strong play on the other end.
“I think with good stops defensively, we can push it offensively and try to get some good transition baskets as well,” Middleton said.
Senior guard Ava Kramer leads UW-L offensively with 10 points per game, while junior guard and Onalaska High School graduate Emma Gamoke adds 7 ppg.