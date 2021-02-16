College basketball notebook: Perseverance pays off for UW-L men's sophomore Craig Steele

Tipoff for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m.

DEFENSE KEY FOR UW-L WOMEN: Karen Middleton believes it all starts with defense.

It was their play on that end of the court, the UW-L women’s basketball head coach said, that fueled the Eagles’ 69-49 win over UW-River Falls last Wednesday — the team’s first victory of the season.

But just two days later, lapses on that end of the court led to a 61-54 loss to the Falcons.

“We struggled defensively, really, working to keep them in front and limit their kick outs and ability to get to the rim,” Middleton said. “I think they ended up hitting nine 3s and got to the free-throw line 24 times, which from a defensive standpoint is definitely something that we’ve got to improve on as we go into this week.”

The Eagles (1-3) will look to bounce back from Friday’s loss on Wednesday, when they host UW-Stout. They then play at the Blue Devils (2-2) on Friday. Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

And as Middleton said, defense will be critical as UW-L embarks on the second half of its season.