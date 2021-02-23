College basketball notebook: UW-L men, women carry winning streaks into final week of regular season

The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team’s offense, like many others, is predicated on creating mismatches, drawing an extra defender and then finding the open player.
Of course, making that open shot is easier said than done, but the Eagles have been able to do just that as of late.
UW-L enters the final week of its abbreviated and conference-only regular season on a three-game winning streak — which includes a pair of wins over UW-Stout last week — and the Eagles have averaged 86.3 points per game over that stretch.
“We’re six games in. We’re so far from a finished product, and we’ve only played three teams in those six games,” fourth-year coach Kent Dernbach said. “... But I certainly like where we’re sitting, you know, six games in.
“It’s just learning on the fly. It’s consistently learning on the fly and learning each other on the fly.”
Dernbach says it starts on the defensive end — something backed up by a combined 61 points off turnovers in those wins over the Blue Devils — but it’s hard to argue with the team’s offensive efficiency.
The Eagles, who are ranked 14th in this week’s D3hoops.com poll, shot 47% from 3-point range in last Wednesday’s 84-62 win over UW-Stout, and junior guard Ethan Anderson and sophomore guard Henry Noone had career nights in Friday’s 92-75 victory.
Anderson, a Black River Falls High School graduate, poured in 31 points in that win, while Noone was 5-of-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points.
All the while, senior forward Wyatt Cook (17.8 points per game) and junior forward Seth Anderson (10.3 ppg) continue to score at a high rate, and UW-L can count on senior guard Sean Suchomel and sophomore guard Craig Steele to impact games.
“I think it’s more of a tribute to our depth and the guys that we have that have the ability of putting the ball in the basket,” Dernbach said of the Eagles’ recent offensive success.
UW-L sits at 5-1 and has clinched the WIAC West Division title. The Eagles will also finish the season with a winning record in conference play for the third straight year — the first time that has happened since the program strung together four such seasons from 1974-78.
But UW-L will face its toughest test of the season this week against UW-Platteville, which sits atop the East Division at 5-1 and is ranked 10th. The Eagles host the Pioneers at 7 p.m. Wednesday before playing at UW-Platteville at 7 p.m. Friday.
“It’s what you want in college basketball,” Dernbach said. “We have a ranked team coming on our floor on Wednesday, and it’s what makes it special.”
The Pioneers returned the bulk of last year’s NCAA Division III national tournament team and are led by senior forward Justin Stovall (16.8 ppg) and senior guard Quentin Shields (16.2 ppg).
“They have five guys that can score it, they come with another three guys off the bench that can score it, and they’re pretty darn good defensively,” Dernbach said. “But that’s what you would expect, you know, against another 5-1 team.”
UW-L WOMEN FINDING THEIR STRIDE: After a bumpy start to the season, things are starting to click for the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team.
The Eagles (3-3) swept UW-Stout last week — with a 67-59 win last Wednesday and a 75-61 win on Friday — and have won three of their last four games as they enter the final week of the regular season.
“I’m super proud of last week and what we were able to do,” UW-L coach Karen Middleton said. “The biggest thing is just improving. I thought we improved from the week before to this past week, from game to game, from Wednesday to Friday.”
Middleton said she was particularly impressed with how the team played defensively, as well as with how players stepped up with junior forward and Aquinas grad Kyah Steiner missing last week with an injury.
Sophomore forward Alana Gilles had 18 points in Wednesday’s win, while sophomore center and Prairie du Chien grad Gabby Ritchie (16 points) and junior forward Lexie Higgins (10 points) were both in double figures on Friday.
Junior guard and Onalaska grad Emma Gamoke has also found a rhythm after missing the season-opener; she made five 3-pointers and had 17 points last Wednesday and followed with 16 points on Friday.
“She was very good on Wednesday, she was even better on Friday,” Middleton said. “She came out and set the tone and was super aggressive in the first quarter to get us off to a really fast start at Stout.”
The Eagles have two games against UW-Platteville (1-5) this week to close out the regular season, first at Platteville on Wednesday, then at home on Friday. Both games are scheduled to tip at 7 p.m.
The Pioneers are led by senior forward Maiah Domask and senior guard Caitlyn Tipton, who average 16.3 and 12.7 points per game, respectively.
“(Domask) can shoot the 3, but she’s very good in the post, uses her body well,” Middleton said. “She’s going to be a matchup that we have to definitely keep an eye on, and they’ve got some really good guard play around her.”