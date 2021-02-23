College basketball notebook: UW-L men, women carry winning streaks into final week of regular season

“They have five guys that can score it, they come with another three guys off the bench that can score it, and they’re pretty darn good defensively,” Dernbach said. “But that’s what you would expect, you know, against another 5-1 team.”

UW-L WOMEN FINDING THEIR STRIDE: After a bumpy start to the season, things are starting to click for the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team.

The Eagles (3-3) swept UW-Stout last week — with a 67-59 win last Wednesday and a 75-61 win on Friday — and have won three of their last four games as they enter the final week of the regular season.

“I’m super proud of last week and what we were able to do,” UW-L coach Karen Middleton said. “The biggest thing is just improving. I thought we improved from the week before to this past week, from game to game, from Wednesday to Friday.”

Middleton said she was particularly impressed with how the team played defensively, as well as with how players stepped up with junior forward and Aquinas grad Kyah Steiner missing last week with an injury.

Sophomore forward Alana Gilles had 18 points in Wednesday’s win, while sophomore center and Prairie du Chien grad Gabby Ritchie (16 points) and junior forward Lexie Higgins (10 points) were both in double figures on Friday.