MANKATO, Minn. — Onalaska High School graduate Tayla Stuttley role with the Minnesota State-Mankato women's basketball team continues to grow heading into Friday night's NSIC home game against Sioux Falls.
Stuttley, a former player of the year for the Tribune and an AP All-State performer during her career with the Hilltoppers, has played 44 minutes and averaged 14.5 points in the Mavericks' last two games.
The 5-foot-10 sophomore forward has come off the bench to play in all 12 games this season and is averaging 8.1 points and 4.0 rebounds for a team with 5-7 overall and 2-6 conference records.
Stuttley is shooting 40.2 percent (33-for-82) from the floor , 75 percent (15-for-20) from the free-throw line and 50 percent (16-for-32) from the 3-point line. She is averaging more than 18 minutes per game.
Stuttley averaged 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds while playing in 23 games as a freshman, but she received 20 minutes in Mankato's first game of this season and hasn't played fewer than that often.
She only played 12 minutes in Mankato's last game -- an 85-71 loss to the University of Mary -- but she scored 14 points on 4-for-8 shooting and hit a pair of 3-pointers. She scored a season-high 15 while playing a season-high 32 minutes the day before in a 93-87 overtime loss to Minot State.
Stuttley has scored at least 10 points five times and had a season-high eight rebounds in a game against Concordia-St. Paul. The Mavericks are trying to snap a three-game losing streak when they tip off against Sioux Falls.
