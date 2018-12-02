MINNEAPOLIS -- Caledonia High School graduate Owen King returned to Minnesota on Saturday, and his performance helped the South Dakota State University men's basketball team beat Northern Iowa 82-50 in a game played at U.S. Bank Stadium.
King played 17 minutes and finished with six points on 3-for-5 shooting, two rebounds, two assists and one steal as the Jackrabbits improved to 7-2.
King, a freshman, has been in and out of the starting lineup this season and came off the bench Saturday. His first season at SDSU has been an eventful one.
King is averaging 16.1 minutes and has started one game. He has posted averages of 3.7 points, 2.3 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game.
King, last year's football and basketball player of the year for the Tribune, is shooting 42.4 percent from the floor (14-for-33) and has made 2 of 12 attempts from the 3-point line. He has also made all three of his free throws.
