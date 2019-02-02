When Brendon Manning caught a pass from Wyatt Cook, made the uncontested layup at the rim and got the No. 25 UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team within one of visiting Platteville, it looked as though the Eagles had finally shaken off a slow start and the rest of the WIAC game would be a good one.
Platteville had other ideas — the Pioneers went on a 20-0 run and held the Eagles scoreless for nearly seven minutes en route to a 68-55 win in front of a season-high 640 people at Mitchell Hall. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for La Crosee, but the Eagles still have a 1½-game lead on Platteville for second place in the WIAC.
Frustrations mounted for La Crosse throughout its scoring drought. Good shots from its best players just didn’t go in and the Pioneers snatched all the momentum the Eagles (15-6, 8-2) built to that point to cut the then-10-point lead to one with 12 minutes, 12 seconds to go.
The Pioneers (13-7, 6-3) quickly answered that run, however. Robert Duax hit a 3-pointer and then converted a three-point play that took the wind out of UW-L’s sails, and then La Crosse’s fouls started to rack up.
Platteville got into the bonus with nine minutes left in the second half and started a parade to the free-throw line. It went 16 of 21 from the line, including 11 of 14 in the second half.
“We faced a really good basketball team that’s led by seniors and guys who won the league championship last year,” UW-L coach Kent Dernbach said.
“Our inability to be efficient on the offensive end caused us to not be the defensive team we’ve shown in the last 2½ months. When you struggle offensively, and you combine that with not concentrating and not willing to fight on the defensive end, you’re going to lose to really good teams, and that’s what we did tonight.”
La Crosse shot just 33.3 percent from the field, and had 12 turnovers. It cleaned up the turnovers later in the second half, but the game was pretty much decided at that point. Dernbach was assessed a technical at the 6:06 mark of the second half after barking at an official when the foul count was 10-3 La Crosse. It was his first technical foul of the season.
No UW-L player scored in double figures. Senior Ben Meinholz and Manning each had nine points, and Manning had eight rebounds. Meinholz had seven of the team’s turnovers. Freshman and Tomah graduate Josh Dahlke had seven points off the bench, including a breakaway dunk in the final minutes.
“They did a really good job sitting in our gaps,” Dernbach said of La Crosse’s turnovers. “What we haven’t done a consistent job of this year is making that one-pass, kick-out 3. We make just about 5½ 3s per game, they saw that, and they’re really well coached, and they had a really good game plan coming in.”
Duax scored a game-high 20 points, while Carter Voelker added 19 for Platteville. Quentin Shields had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.