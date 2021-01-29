College basketball roundup: Cunitz's career night leads Viterbo men to third straight win

MADISON, S.D. — Behind a career-high 31 points from junior Robert Cunitz, the Viterbo men's basketball team earned a 77-72 road win over NSAA foe Dakota State on Friday.

The victory is the third in a row for the V-Hawks, who improved to 8-6 overall and 5-4 in the conference.

Sophomore Jack Monis added 13 points and four rebounds, while junior Nicholas Malovrh pitched in nine points and four rebounds for Viterbo.

The V-Hawks, who trailed 33-31 at the half, shot 48% from the field and 33% from 3-point range.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NSAA

No. 21 Dakota State 88, Viterbo 58

MADISON, S.D. — Sophomore guard and Tomah High School graduate Madison Lindauer scored 12 points and was the only player in double figures for the V-Hawks, who fell to 5-6 overall and 4-5 in the conference.

Viterbo shot just 36% from the floor, including 28% from beyond the arc, and trailed 46-24 at the half.

The V-Hawks had 26 turnovers, which Dakota State converted into 33 points.

