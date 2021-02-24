College basketball roundup: UW-La Crosse men knock off UW-Platteville in battle of ranked teams

The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team earned a 65-57 win over UW-Platteville on Wednesday night at Mitchell Hall in a WIAC divisional crossover battle between two ranked teams.

The Eagles, ranked 14th in the country by d3hoops.com, were led by junior forward Seth Anderson's 19 points. Anderson had 12 of those in the second half as UW-L outscored the Pioneers, ranked 10th in the country, by 10 points after the break.

Senior forward Wyatt Cook (14 points) and junior guard Ethan Anderson (10 points) were also in double figures for the Eagles, who won their fourth straight game and improved to 6-1.

Senior guard Sean Suchomel filled the stat sheet with eight points, seven rebounds and six assists, while UW-L converted 10 UW-Platteville turnovers into 20 points.

Quentin Shields had a game-high 25 points to lead the Pioneers (5-2).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UW-Platteville 68, UW-La Crosse 58

PLATTEVILLE — The Eagles had two players in double figures but had their two-game winning streak snapped in Wednesday's WIAC divisional crossover game.