College basketball roundup: UW-La Crosse men knock off UW-Platteville in battle of ranked teams

The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team earned a 65-57 win over UW-Platteville on Wednesday night at Mitchell Hall in a WIAC divisional crossover battle between two ranked teams.
The Eagles, ranked 14th in the country by d3hoops.com, were led by junior forward Seth Anderson's 19 points. Anderson had 12 of those in the second half as UW-L outscored the Pioneers, ranked 10th in the country, by 10 points after the break.
Senior forward Wyatt Cook (14 points) and junior guard Ethan Anderson (10 points) were also in double figures for the Eagles, who won their fourth straight game and improved to 6-1.
Senior guard Sean Suchomel filled the stat sheet with eight points, seven rebounds and six assists, while UW-L converted 10 UW-Platteville turnovers into 20 points.
Quentin Shields had a game-high 25 points to lead the Pioneers (5-2).
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 68, UW-La Crosse 58
PLATTEVILLE — The Eagles had two players in double figures but had their two-game winning streak snapped in Wednesday's WIAC divisional crossover game.
Sophomore forward Alana Gilles paced UW-L (3-4) with 11 points, while sophomore forward Casandra Warmsley added 10.
The teams were tied at 33 at the half, but the Pioneers (2-5) outscored the Eagles by nine in the third quarter to take the lead.
UW-L made six of its 14 3-point attempts but shot just 36% from the floor and 59% from the free-throw line.
UW-Platteville had three players in double figures, led by 15 points from Maiah Domask and Jai Clemons.