College basketball roundup: UW-La Crosse men stay unbeaten with overtime win at Ripon

RIPON, Wis. — Five points from Wyatt Cook early in overtime gave the UW-La Crosse men's basketball team enough of an edge to hold on for a 75-74 nonconference victory at Ripon on Tuesday.

Cook finished with 15 points for the 15th-ranked Eagles, who improved to 6-0 with the win. Black River Falls High School graduate Ethan Anderson posted a game-high 16 points, while Seth Anderson nearly totaled a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Henry Noone made three 3-pointers in 13 minutes off the bench for UW-L, which shot 45% from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc.

Sean Suchomel dished out a game-high seven assists and added seven rebounds for the Eagles, who also forced 16 turnovers and converted them into 20 points.

Viterbo 86, UW-Whitewater 77

The V-Hawks had four players in double figures, led by Jack Monis' 29 points, as they snapped a four-game skid.

Monis was 14-of-18 from the floor and led Viterbo (4-4) with seven rebounds, five of which came on the offensive end.

Onalaska graduate Noah Fredrickson made three 3s and added 18 points in 18 minutes off the bench, while Robert Cunitz had 14 points and Nicholas Malovrh had 12.

Brady Polk chipped in eight points, six assists and four rebounds for the V-Hawks, who shot 54% from the floor and 33% from 3-point range.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 51, Ripon 39

The Eagles held the Red Hawks to 10 points in the second half, including only three in the fourth quarter, after the teams were tied at 29 at the break.

Paige Schumann had a team-high 11 points for UW-L, which bounced back from Saturday's loss at Cornell (Iowa) and improved to 5-1.

Onalaska graduate Emma Gamoke added nine points for the Eagles, while Lexie Higgins and Casandra Warmsley had six apiece.

Carly Coulthart led UW-L with seven rebounds to go with five points, two assists and two steals.

