College basketball roundup: Viterbo men, women drop NSAA openers

BELLEVUE, Neb. — In its first game since Viterbo paused athletics on Nov. 23, the V-Hawks’ men’s basketball team dropped its NSAA opener at Bellevue (Neb.) 84-69 on Saturday.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Viterbo, which fell to 3-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
Sophomore forward Jack Monis led the V-Hawks with 20 points, while senior guard Lowden Rockweiler had 13 and junior guard Brady Polk and junior forward Robert Cunitz had 11 apiece.
Viterbo shot 47% from the floor but made just four of its 14 attempts from 3-point range. The V-Hawks, who trailed 46-38 at the half, also had 15 turnovers and got only eight points from their bench.
The Bruins (9-9, 2-1) had four players in double figures, led by senior guard Jemeil King (21 points) and freshman guard Vinny Belcaster (20 points).
Up next, Viterbo hosts Presentation (S.D.) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Bellevue (Neb.) 72, Viterbo 64
BELLEVUE, Neb. — The V-Hawks trimmed a seven-point halftime deficit to one point early in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer from freshman forward and Arcadia graduate Ellie Hoesley but couldn’t complete the comeback in their first game since Nov. 14.
Viterbo, which fell to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference, shot just 31% from the floor and 22% from beyond the arc.
Sophomore forward Allie Wojtysiak led the V-Hawks with 11 points, Hoesley had nine, and junior forward Kacie Gross and sophomore guard and Tomah grad Madison Lindauer added eight apiece.
Bellevue (4-4, 1-1) got double-digit points from senior forward Elexis Martinez (22), junior guard Faith Ross (13) and senior guard Jamie Winkler (12) and outscored Viterbo in every quarter except for the third.
The V-Hawks are back in action when they host Presentation (S.D.) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.