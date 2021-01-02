College basketball roundup: Viterbo men, women drop NSAA openers

BELLEVUE, Neb. — In its first game since Viterbo paused athletics on Nov. 23, the V-Hawks’ men’s basketball team dropped its NSAA opener at Bellevue (Neb.) 84-69 on Saturday.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Viterbo, which fell to 3-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

Sophomore forward Jack Monis led the V-Hawks with 20 points, while senior guard Lowden Rockweiler had 13 and junior guard Brady Polk and junior forward Robert Cunitz had 11 apiece.

Viterbo shot 47% from the floor but made just four of its 14 attempts from 3-point range. The V-Hawks, who trailed 46-38 at the half, also had 15 turnovers and got only eight points from their bench.

The Bruins (9-9, 2-1) had four players in double figures, led by senior guard Jemeil King (21 points) and freshman guard Vinny Belcaster (20 points).

Up next, Viterbo hosts Presentation (S.D.) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Bellevue (Neb.) 72, Viterbo 64