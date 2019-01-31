Brooklyn Paulson’s basketball game hasn’t changed much from the high school to the collegiate level — and it is working just fine for the Saint Mary’s University freshman.
Paulson, a Holmen High School graduate, is the leading scorer for the Cardinals, who are 12-7, 8-4 in the MIAC and riding a two-game winning streak entering Thursday night’s game. Yes, a freshman is the leading scorer for a team which happens to have a preseason All-American on its roster.
Paulson has scored 221 points in 19 games entering Thursday’s rescheduled game against St. Olaf (6-13, 3-9), an average of 11.6 per game. The Cardinals aforementioned All-American, senior Brandi Blattner, has the top scoring average at 14.3 points per game, but missed six games, leaving her with 186 points in 13 games.
Paulson is the only Saint Mary’s player to have started every game.
“I didn’t have these expectations when I came in as a freshman,” Paulson said. “I knew I was just going to have to work hard. But it’s paying off so far.”
Being confident helps. Even during her time as a high school guard, Paulson knew her go-to move was catch-and-shoot. It’s something she does, and does well.
She’s been fortunate to have played with post players who can score as well as spread the floor out and kick the ball to her when she’s open. At Holmen, current UW-La Crosse freshman Kendra Leis fit that bill. Now, it’s Blattner.
However, Paulson has learned to drive the lane when the opportunity arises.
“Well, we’ve been working on lots of shooting, because when they double her (Blattner), or come and guard her, they kick it out and we shoot it,” Paulson said. “Or we work on driving. So if the post (players) usually don’t help off Brandi, then we have a straight lane to the basket. Or if they do, then we dump it off to her or any of the other posts. But I think just working through Brandi with kick outs and driving, that’s really what we do.”
When Paulson was at Holmen, the offense worked through her much of the time. At Saint Mary’s, Paulson is finding ways to get the ball, even though she’s not the first option.
“She’s definitely near the top four and somebody we trust to go out there and make shots when we need her to,” Cardinals coach David Foley said. “When we get into situations throughout a game where we’re looking to get a 3-point look, she’s definitely the first option for us in a lot of ways.
“And that’s a credit to her hard work and her belief in herself, and really her teammates trusting her to go out there and do those things,” Foley added. “We all have talents and strengths. And Brooklyn’s 3-point shooting has really carried us through a lot of moments.”
Paulson started her collegiate career on a high note — despite falling to Simpson College, she chipped in 16 points. Paulson scored in double figures in each of her first four games.
Her single-game high in points so far this season came on Jan. 5 against Augsburg when she scored 23, which came on 7-for-13 shooting.
Entering Thursday, Paulson is 48-for-118 from 3-point land (.406). She ranks third in the MIAC in 3-point shooting.
“I was just feeling it with my shooting,” Paulson said of her 23-point game earlier this month. “I just felt good, and just kept ... If they didn’t close down on me, I’d just shoot it. If they didn’t have their hands up, I’d shoot it. And then they kept going in, so I just felt more confident to keep shooting.”
There was a night last week where she wasn’t feeling it, unfortunately, but took it in stride.
Paulson was 0-for-11 from the field in a 66-60 win over Saint Benedict, with five of those misses from 3-point territory.
An off night doesn’t deter Paulson.
“I just learn to keep my cool throughout the game, because it did get heated there for a little bit,” Paulson said. “But, I just know that I should come back to the gym, keep working. And I’ve had good nights and bad nights, and it doesn’t define me. So I just keep going to the next and work through it.”
Indeed she has.
She scored 16 points in Saturday’s win over Gustavus Adolphus, and made three of the Cardinals’ four first-quarter 3-pointers in the win, which helped boost her confidence.
“So when you have a night like that, it’s hard not to kind of step outside of yourself and kind of lose that focus of who you are and what we are as a team,” Foley said. “But it’s all a learning experience.
“And for her to get that opportunity as a first-year (player) here at Saint Mary’s, in a good program for us with a talented team, is only going to pay dividends for us moving forward. And our team moving forward, as she continues to grow as a leader and as a player, and as a person.”
