College basketball: Suchomel beats buzzer to lift UW-La Crosse men to victory

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sean Suchomel only hit one shot for the UW-La Crosse men's basketball team on Wednesday, but it was the biggest of the game.

Suchomel's jump shot from the right side as the buzzer sounded kept the Eagles from losing for the first time this season and fell through the hoop for a 75-74 overtime win over Augsburg University (Minn.) at Si Melby Hall.

The Auggies scored 15 of the final 19 points in regulation to tie the score at 68 and force overtime. Conner Knoepfle scored the tying basket with 16 seconds left, and each team failed on a late scoring opportunity.

Joe Palmer gave the Auggues (1-1) a 74-73 lead on a free throw with 22 seconds remaining before Suchomel's winning shot.

Senior Ethan Anderson, a Black River Falls High School graduate, scored a team-high 27 points for the Eagles (4-0), who shot 56.7% in the first half to build a 42-24 lead. Anderson made 11 of 15 shots and 3 of 4 attempts from the 3-point line.

Austin Westra added 16 points, Wyatt Cook 12 and Will Fuhrmann 10 for UW-La Crosse.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 73, Coe (Iowa) 44

The Eagles (4-0) used a 24-6 run through the second quarter at Mitchell Hall to remain undefeated.

UW-La Crosse led 40-18 after one 11-0 run and Coe couldn't get closer than 19 points at any point in the second half.

Onalaska graduate Emma Gamoke scored a team-high 18 points and had 14 of them in the first half. Lauryn Milne added 14 points as one of 13 players with at least two points, and Gamoke led the way with four 3-pointers.

