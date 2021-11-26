College basketball: UW-L women win second straight

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team won its second straight game by beating Edgewood College 58-55 with a fourth-quarter comeback during the first round of the Gundersen Hotel and Suites Thanksgiving Classic at Mitchell Hall on Friday.

The Eagles (6-1) won the game by outscoring Edgewood 17-8 in the fourth quarter. Edgewood (0-4) took its last lead at 53-51 when Diamond Pikulyk made a jump shot with 3 minutes, 46 seconds left. La Crosse

The Eagles reclaimed the lead when Paige Schumann nailed a 3-pointer for a 55-53 advantage with 1:49 to go. Edgewood missed its next four shots, and La Crosse pulled away with a free throw by Emma Gamoke and two more by Schumann.

Junior Gabby Ritchie, a Prairie du Chien High School graduate, scored a team-high 13 points for the Eagles, who play sixth-ranked Simpson (Iowa) at 3 p.m. Saturday. Simpson was knocked off 72-70 by UW-Eau Claire on Friday.

Schumann added 11 points and seven assists and Gamoke 10 rebounds for La Crosse.

