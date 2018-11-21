COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — The UW-La Crosse basketball team knew it was in for a difficult three-game road stretch, and it’s proving to be one.
The Eagles dropped their second straight game, falling Tuesday in nonconference action at No. 25 St. John’s 84-79 after a late push came up short.
La Crosse (2-2) was plagued by foul trouble, as senior and second-leading scorer Ben Meinholz fouled out with 9 minutes, 11 seconds remaining, and senior and leading scorer Brendon Manning was limited to eight minutes in the first half after picking up a pair of fouls.
Senior point guard Taulvish McCray had a season-high 20 points on 8 of 13 shooting.
"Taulvish is the utlimate warrior," UW-L coach Kent Dernbach said. "I felt bad that he hadn't been able to be the efficient offensive player we know he is yet. But tonight he did that, and he was just a warrior on both sides of the floor."
The Eagles were down 11 at the time Meinholz fouled out, but they cut the lead down to 79-76 with 1:52 left. However, the comeback ran out of steam, and St. John’s — which knocked off No. 10 Platteville on Saturday — made its free throws down the stretch to seal it.
"We finally caused some turnovers, got in transition, and started cutting it down to one possession," Dernbach said. "Unfortunately we weren't able to keep them off the free-throw line and make them earn a basket, and then we couldn't get it back to one possession."
Meinholz had 15 points in his 13 minutes, while Jack Kortes and Josh Dahlke had eight apiece.
The Johnnies (3-1) got 22 points from David Stokman, and 17 from Lucas Walford.
Viterbo 84, Northwestern 75
The V-Hawks built a lead at halftime and held onto it throughout the second to come away with a win.
Jake Schroeckenthaler scored 19 points off the bench on 8-for-12 shooting, and tallied eight rebounds. Senior Jason Tichy added 16 points, while Tyree Young and Jezzriah Burton had 12 apiece.
Senior and Sparta High School graduate Cade Anderson had seven points and eight rebounds despite being limited by foul trouble.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.