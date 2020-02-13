College basketball: UW-La Crosse Eagles sweep UW-Stout

The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team snapped a two-game skid in a big way by cruising past UW-Stout 94-62 Wednesday night at Mitchell Hall.

The Eagles (17-5, 6-5) led from start to finish, scoring 35 of the game's first 44 points thanks to an efficient offense. The Eagles were 21 of 33 from the floor in the first 20 minutes to take a commanding 51-22 lead into halftime. The hot shooting didn't slow down after the break, as UW-L shot 16 of 29 to finish a blistering 37-for-62 (59.7 percent).

Stout (5-17, 1-10) shot just 37.5 percent from the field including 25 percent in the first half.

Luke Norcia led the way with 14 points, followed by Black River Falls graduate Ethan Anderson's 12 and freshman Zion Turner, who finished with 12 points on 5 of 5 shooting in just nine minutes of action. Terek Nesheim scored 10 to round out the double digit scorers.

In all, 12 different Eagles scored.

UW-L will be back in action on the road against UW-Stevens Point (14-8, 6-5) at 3 p.m. Saturday.

