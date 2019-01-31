The No. 25 UW-La Crosse’s men’s basketball team had a clear mission Thursday night in its game against Stevens Point — make life difficult for the Pointers.
Whether that was by playing stiff defense from the tip, being physical down low, or being the first to hit the floor for a loose ball, the Eagles were out to make their WIAC rivals earn whatever they got.
After halftime, La Crosse started hitting some shots that wouldn’t fall in the first half, and toppled No. 20 Stevens Point 60-52 in front of 418 spectators at Mitchell Hall.
The Eagles, who this week earned a national ranking from d3hoops.com for the first time since 2010, secured the first season sweep of Stevens Point since 1994-95. They stay in sole possession of second place in the WIAC.
“It’s great. We beat them at their place for the first time in like 20 years or something, and that’s a huge accomplishment, but for our senior class to come in and sweep these guys for the first time in a long time, it’s something special,” UW-L senior forward Ben Meinholz said.
Early in the second half, Meinholz had one of his five steals after senior Taulvish McCray forced a bad pass, and Meinholz finished with a breakaway dunk that awakened the season-high crowd and gave UW-L (15-5, 8-1) a three-point lead. Meinholz said that moment helped give the crowd and the Eagles’ bench a spark.
Stevens Point tied the game with 13 minutes, 55 seconds remaining on a Canon O’Heron shot in the lane, but when La Crosse senior Brendon Manning put in a layup to put his team up two with 11:55 left, it never gave that lead back.
UW-L built its lead as high as nine points after junior forward Terek Nesheim converted a three-point play at the 2:03 mark, and it record four consecutive stops in the final 1:13 to quell any thoughts of a comeback.
“With three minutes left in the game, our coach is telling us we don’t have to score the rest of the game, we just had to get stops,” Meinholz said. “We pretty much did that. We’ve got a really good defense, and it’s easy to rely on it down the stretch.”
Meinholz had a team-best 15 points and nine rebounds, while Nesheim had 12 points. Stevens Point entered the game with Division III’s top defense, allowing teams 60.5 points per game. They made UW-L work hard offensively, but the Eagles shot 14 of 26 (53.8 percent) and turned it over just three times in the second half to make their possessions count.
Stevens Point (13-6, 5-4) was without junior guard Ethan Bublitz, its third-leading scorer (12.4 points per game) and one of its best ball-handlers and passers. Without him, the Pointers ran almost all of their offense through O’Heron, a Bangor High School graduate. He shot well, going 8 of 11 and scoring a game-high 18 points, but he wasn’t drawing double teams like he normally does to open up his teammates.
UW-L coach Kent Dernbach trusted his frontcourt — particularly Manning, Nesheim, sophomores Wyatt Cook and Colton Homan, and freshman Josh Dahlke — to defend O’Heron one-on-one, and it paid dividends.
“We’ve been going really hard in practice with our guard-big breakdown, learning how to guard their different actions,” said Homan, a 6-foot-9 forward from Waupon, Wis. “We were coached really well all week, had a good game plan going in, and it’s nice to come out with the ‘W’ again.”
Homan had a strong stretch in the second half where he helped Meinholz get a steal against O’Heron, beat him down the court for a fastbreak layup, and then took a charge a few possessions later.
UW-L’s work defending the 3-point line was just as key as making things tough on O’Heron, a Bangor High School graduate. Stevens Point shot 5 of 24 from deep, but got some open looks that didn’t fall in the second half. Dernbach said he was happy with how his team closed out on shooters after halftime.
“In the first half, they missed some wide-open looks. In the second half, when they were open, they made us pay, but I was really happy with how we got to their shooters on a consistent basis in the second half,” he said.
