College basketball: UW-La Crosse men beat Stout to get back on track

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Wyatt Cook scored 17 points to lead the 17th-ranked UW-La Crosse men's basketball team to a 74-60 win over UW-Stout on Wednesday.

The Eagles (14-2, 4-2) outscored the Blue Devils (5-12, 1-5) in each half, and Cook made 7 of 10 shots to officially put a loss to Platteville on Saturday behind them.

Ethan Anderson added 16 points on 5-for-12 shooting and went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line for La Crosse, which has won four of its past five games. Terek Nesheim had 13 points and Luke Norcia 12 for the Eagles, who play at Eau Claire (12-5, 3-3) on Saturday.

Cook and Nesheim led the team with seven rebounds, and Nesheim had four assists. la Crosse scored 37 points in each half and led 37-28 after the first.

