Collectively, the people on the bus that snowy night heading back to La Crosse had been on thousands of such trips. The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team and its coaches throughout their careers had spent countless hours traveling to and from games, but the ride home they took Dec. 1 from a disappointing loss at Central College in Pella, Iowa, is one they won’t soon forget.
Their charter bus crashed south of Clear Lake, Iowa, on Interstate 35 after veering off the road and colliding with a guard rail. None of the 25 passengers on the bus were injured, but the driver was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and later released. Iowa State Patrol believed ice was to blame for the accident.
It was a frightening scene, but it had a galvanizing impact on the Eagles (12-4, 5-0 WIAC), who have won 10 of 11 games since the accident, including an exhibition against Viterbo. They’re playing at 5 p.m. Saturday at No. 5 UW-Oshkosh (15-1, 5-0) for the top stop in the WIAC nearly halfway through the conference slate.
“That was a crazy night. A scary experience for all of us, for sure. We were all just so glad that everyone on that bus was OK,” senior point guard Taulvish McCray said. McCray, one of the team’s captains, said there was joking about the situation throughout the night the team stayed at a local hotel.
He also said that extra night on the road together deepened the bond the team shared.
“Just being in that situation and having that extra night in a hotel room, just talking about it and getting closer in that way, I think it helped on and off the court,” McCray said.
UW-L’s roster is nearly split down the middle with returning players (11) and new players (seven), and the process of blending the two groups into a cohesive team took time. That showed early in the season with inconsistent play and a 3-3 record after the 89-77 loss at Central.
La Crosse coach Kent Dernbach wasn’t sure quite how or if the bus crash was significant to the team’s success since, but he has seen a better level of commitment from the team on both ends.
“Everybody was shaken up on the bus. We had a whole bunch of bumps and bruises, and we were playing three games that next week,” Dernbach said Thursday. “Maybe you go through an experience like that, and it makes you come together a little bit more, I don’t know the answer to that.
“Our guys are buying in that they can get it done, and more importantly, they want to get it done for their teammates.”
The Eagles have knocked off two ranked opponents in a row — 75-60 win over No. 14 Whitewater last Saturday, and 61-57 victory at No. 9 Stevens Point — and a significant reason why is their defense. They’ve allowed 64.4 points per game on their run, and have held their last three opponents at 60 or below.
La Crosse is leading the WIAC in 3-point percentage allowed (31.7) and is third by a slim margin in field goal percentage allowed (42.8) in conference play.
“I think there’s been a flip of the switch with us,” senior forward Ben Meinholz said. “It’s not a one-on-one thing on defense, everybody’s helping on each other’s man and everyone’s rebounding well.”
McCray has been a defensive specialist in the backcourt for Dernbach, and that showed Wednesday in his ability to shut down Stevens Point’s Ethan Bublitz and Drew Frederickson when guarding them. They combined to shoot 4 of 20 from the field.
Meinholz, who was awarded WIAC player of the week on Tuesday, has been the spark offensively, scoring 21, 23, and 16 points in his past three games.
“There were a couple lulls earlier in the season, but conference play is where leaders need to step up. I’ve just been taking pride in that, trying to be leader for these guys in practice and during games,” Meinholz said. “I think the biggest step I’ve taken in that is the mental approach, knowing that it’s my last few games down the stretch here and putting it on all the floor.”
The Eagles still have a few more bus trips to take this year, but will play five of their last eight regular-season games at home, where they’re 6-0 this year.
If UW-L can continue the roll it’s on, that bus crash could turn from frightening memory to the turning point of the season.
“It could’ve been so much worse than what it was,” Dernbach said. “It was the best of a bad situation of what could’ve been.”
